It’s crazy your gone man it hurts even knowing your gone God took you to soon from us but we all know now you looking down at us we miss you love you and we use to crack jokes. And we grew up all middle school and high school man we talked about when we get High school we would build make the world a better place and be happy and just make money and I still be laughing that day you got some milk from the lunch room and and you went to class and put your feet up on the desk and took a big gulp of the milk and you spit it out on the desk because it was spoiled and then we all laughed and stuff. You was a good friend and a great person with heart and we all going miss you fly high angle#forever17❤

Faith Osborne Friend September 30, 2021