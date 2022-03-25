James Clarence Aldridge
March 23, 2022
James "Jim" Clarence Aldridge, 92, of Copper Hill, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2022.
He enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales, and attending estate sales. James retired from Allstate as an insurance agent.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Dawn Farmer Aldridge; parents, Clarence and Maine Aldridge; son, James Lowell Aldridge; two daughters, Jennifer Aldridge and Elizabeth Ann Penn; grandson, Bryan Nester; two sisters, Elsie Hale and Sylvia Cox; and brother, Howard Aldridge.
James is survived by his two grandchildren, Travis Aldridge and his wife, Courtney, and their son, Logan Johnson; and Taylor Penn; special friend, Jean Ferguson; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Skyline Manor Nursing Home and to Carilion Hospice for their loving care of Jim.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Restvale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2022.