James "Jim" Alexander Smith
January 17, 1929 - November 9, 2020
James Alexander "Jim" Smith, age 91, of Daleville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020.
A memorial service honoring Jim's life at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville will be announced later. A private burial will be conducted at Virginia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Rescue Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 11525, Roanoke, VA 24022.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 18, 2020.