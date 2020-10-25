Payne
James Arthur
October 20, 2020
October 22, 1954
James "Jim" Arthur Payne, age 65, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Christiansburg, Va. on October 22, 1954, to the late John and Mary Helen Payne. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mack (Whitey) Compton.
He is survived by his son, John Payne; daughter, Amanda McBride and her children, Dolly and Annie; stepdaughter, Rhianon Growney and her children, Owen and Foster; sister, Mary Page Compton; special nephew, Allen Compton; special niece, Lorie Walker; extended family, Dana Payne, Edna (Kitty) Collins, Debbie Wallace and Doug Hungate.
Many thanks to Salem V.A. Medical Center Hospital for his care over the years.
Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Gary McCoy with a visitation starting at 5 p.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.