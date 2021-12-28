James Kermit "Jim" BanksOctober 11, 1935 - December 24, 2021James "Jim" Kermit Banks went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2021. Born on October 11, 1935, in Hardy, Va.He is survived by his loving wife, Nadine M Banks; two children, Mark S. Banks and Renee, of Floyd, Va., and Sherri Banks Bailey and Randy, of Christiansburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Michelle B. Forth (and Chad) of W.Va., Peyton Bailey and Hunter Bailey of Christiansburg, Va.; two step-grandchildren, Jon Pratt (and Anna) of Floyd Va., and Travis Pratt and Jade, of Maryland; six step great-grandchildren, Gram, Emma, Lily, and Noah Pratt of Floyd, Va., and Emerson and Linden Pratt of Maryland; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jean and Danny Hall of Salem, Va., James and Brenda Maxey of Troutville, Va., Judy and Cary Cunningham of Roanoke, Va., and Benny and Betty Maxey of Salem, Va., many other nieces, nephews, friends; and a special aunt, Betty Chocklett of Wirtz, V. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Claudine R. Banks of Vinton, V.Kermit joined the Navy in 1953 serving on the Navy destroyer USS Furse, active and reserve duty until 1961. He worked at Rowe Furniture in Salem, V., leaving Rowe in 1966 to start a business partnership in furniture upholstery known as Wertz Upholstery also in Salem, until 1968. He then began a new career in Christiansburg as Product Development Engineer at Weiman Furniture in Christiansburg (previously known as Warren Furniture and Weiman/Warren Lloyd) retiring in this position in 1998 after 30 years of service.He was an avid car buff--once during his high school years at Jefferson High School in Roanoke, he made a convertible roadster from a 1939 sedan, winning several trophies. He was also an early member the Blueridge Model "A" Club of Christiansburg, Va., and upholstered many of the members car interiors. He was a master upholsterer and one of only a few people in the region that could make custom antique car interiors from leather hides. Car enthusiast's from around Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia would reach out to him for custom antique car interior restorations.He was a loving, kind, and generous person to everyone he met and knew. He attended Oak Grove Church in Christiansburg and previously attended Calvary Tabernacle in Roanoke. He loved "tinkering" in his garage and there weren't too many things that he couldn't make, fix, or repair. And he dearly loved his high school sweet heart and loving wife of 66 years, Nadine. We love you Dad.A special thanks to the staff and personnel at Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, Va., for there understanding and care of Kermit.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lotz Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.