Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James W. Beheler
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
James W. Beheler

October 1, 2021

James W. Beheler, 63, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Tammy Beheler; two daughters, Elizabeth Patsel Chatting and husband, Todd, and Whitney Cook and husband, Sam; and four grandchildren, Elijah, Elissa, Jackson, and Madison.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to an organization that assists brain injury victims. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are very sorry for your loss prayers and love you and your family
Doug and Terry Jones
Family
October 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. We were friends from elementary school.
Julie M. Mulvaney
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results