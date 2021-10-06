James W. Beheler
October 1, 2021
James W. Beheler, 63, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Tammy Beheler; two daughters, Elizabeth Patsel Chatting and husband, Todd, and Whitney Cook and husband, Sam; and four grandchildren, Elijah, Elissa, Jackson, and Madison.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to an organization that assists brain injury victims. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.