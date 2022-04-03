James "Bob" Bishop
March 8, 2022
James "Bob" Bishop our beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend fell asleep quietly in death on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Bob was born on February 27, 1934 in Riner, Va. He was the eldest of six sons of the late William Haley Bishop and Blanche Celester Quesenberry Bishop.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolly Farley Bishop; his brothers, William J. Bishop, Bennie N. Bishop, and Buddy L. Bishop.
Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Gregory Bishop and Camille; his brothers and sisters-in-laws, Frances Bishop, Florence Bishop, Basil Bishop (Peggy), Carolyn Bishop, and Kenneth Bishop (Mary); his sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws, Mary Richardson (Bill), Cora Thompson (Gratton), and Lou Ellen Belcher (Freddie); numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Bob lived his entire life in Riner. He graduated from Auburn High School. In 1954 he married his beloved wife, Dolly. Bob enjoyed God's creation and together with Dolly cared for their farm. Bob retired from General Electric in Salem. On January 20, 1974 Bob was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, remaining faithful until his death. He belonged to the Christiansburg Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed sharing his love of the Bible with others.
A Memorial Service for Bob will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. For information visit email: [email protected]
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.