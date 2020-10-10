FURROW
James C.
August 15, 1924
October 9, 2020
James C. Furrow, 96, of Bent Mountain, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
He was born on August 15, 1924 in Gary, West Virginia, to Cleveland H. Furrow and Mary Rogers Furrow.
James was a World War II Army veteran, serving at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a founding member and builder of the Bent Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church.
James was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 72 years, Mable Grace Guilliams Furrow.
He is survived by six sons, Jimmy (Debbie), David (Dorothy), Ronnie (Terri), Frank (Beth), Harold (Peggy), and Ralph (Janet); 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Sharon Hartman officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2020.