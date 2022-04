James R.



Carter Sr.



June 11, 1931 ~ January 7, 2011



NEVER FORGOTTEN



YOU'LL NEVER BE FORGOTTON



THAT SIMPLE CANNOT BE.



AS LONG AS I AM LIVING,



I'LL CARRY YOU WITH ME.



SAFELY TUCKED WITHIN MY HEART



YOUR LIGHT WILL ALWAYS SHINE;



A GLOWING EMBER NEVER STILLED,



THOUGHOUT THE END OF TIME.



NO MATTER WHAT THE FUTURE BRINGS,



OR WHAT MAY LIE AHEAD,



I KNOW THAT YOU WILL WALK WITH ME



ALONG THIS PATH I TREAD.



SO REST MY ANGEL, BE AT PEACE



AND LET YOUR SOUL FLY FREE.



WHEN IT'S MY TIME I'LL JOIN YOU THERE



FOR ALL ETERNITY.



WITH ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS AND FOREVER. ANNETTE



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.