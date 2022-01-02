James Michael Collins
February 18, 1954 - December 29, 2021
James Michael Collins, 67, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
He was born on February 18, 1954, in Pulaski, Va., son of the late Robert and Ruth Collins, and is survived by his brothers, Robert B. Collins Jr. and Jack Collins.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel followed by a 3 p.m. Graveside Service with Military Honors at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.