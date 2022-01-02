Menu
James Michael Collins
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
James Michael Collins

February 18, 1954 - December 29, 2021

James Michael Collins, 67, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He was born on February 18, 1954, in Pulaski, Va., son of the late Robert and Ruth Collins, and is survived by his brothers, Robert B. Collins Jr. and Jack Collins.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel followed by a 3 p.m. Graveside Service with Military Honors at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Jan
5
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Dublin, VA
