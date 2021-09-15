James "Jim" Joseph Cornog
September 8, 1926 - September 12, 2021
James "Jim" Joseph Cornog, 95, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, went to his eternal home to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Jim was born in Picher, Oklahoma, on September 8, 1926, to Edward and Fannie (Long) Cornog. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 16 and was stationed in Washington, D.C., where he met the love of his life, Martha Huntt. He served during World War II in the Pacific aboard the USS Pamina from 1942 to 1945.
Jim was Meat Manager for Giant Food grocery stores in the D.C. Suburbs for 32 years before retiring in 1989. As a member of several churches over the years, he served as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He was a long-time member of Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mt., Va.
Jim loved the Lord and never hesitated to let anyone know and to share the Word wherever he went.
When the grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit he would always tell them "Always put the Lord first in your life – If you do that, you'll be just fine."
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Martha Cornog; parents, Edward Len and Fannie Cornog; brothers, Gerald, Carl, L.J., and John Raymond; and sister, Virginia Hall.
Remaining to treasure memories of Jim are his daughters, Linda Rudd (Harold), Pat Grisetti (John), and Debbie Wood (Gregg); grandsons, Kenny Rudd (Josie), Tim Lawless (Megan), and Josh Grisetti (Mackenzie); granddaughters, Michelle Caime, April Grisetti (Matthew), Angie McGhee (Freddy), and Jenny Haggerty (Mark); great-grandchildren, Daniel Caime, Brittany McGhee, Rachel Caime, Jenna Rudd, Lydia Rudd, Rylan McGhee, Laci Lawless, Andrew McGhee, Micah Caime, Porter Haggerty, Jackson Haggerty; and great-great-grandson, Josiah James.
The family will receive friends at Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mt., Va., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Jim's Life at 11 a.m. Dr. Stan Parris will be officiating.
The family would like to thank Carilion Clinic Home Health-Franklin, and Mountain Valley Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mt., Va., The Gideons International, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(Memphis, Tenn.)
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151... 540-334-5151
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.