James Arthur Craddock



March 21, 2022



James A. Craddock, 61, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, after suffering a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Barney and Frances Craddock. Surviving are his brother, Robert Craddock and sister, Mary Craddock, both of Roanoke, along with several cousins.



James was a proud Navy veteran and former employee of ITT Night Vision in Roanoke, Va. He enjoyed racing his car at Franklin County Speedway and will be missed for his sarcasm and barbed sense of humor. Many thanks to family and friends who have shown their love and support.



There will be no memorial service per James' request.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.