James Norwood Crowder
January 6, 2022
James N. Crowder of Roanoke, and formerly of Salem, Va., passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, following a brief illness.
James is survived by his children, Robert Crowder (Reyna), Jenna Ferguson (Zane,) and Christian Crowder (Alyssa); his grandson, Asher Crowder; parents, Tommy and Connie Crowder; grandmother, Betty Jean Crowder; siblings, Leslie McDaniel (Billy), Carrie Graywolf (Adam), Alan Crowder (Brooke), and Karen Mullins (Dave); aunts, Mary Painter (Johnnie) and Deidre Crowder; uncles, Mark Crowder (Mary) and Calvin Lucas (Debbie), a multitude of nieces and nephews; special friend, Avia Sanks; and a host of extended family.
James was baptized as a teen at Melrose Baptist Church and enjoyed playing basketball and lifting weights. He was graduate of Salem High School.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Mark Mofield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012 or to the Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.