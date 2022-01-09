Menu
James Norwood Crowder
James Norwood Crowder

January 6, 2022

James N. Crowder of Roanoke, and formerly of Salem, Va., passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, following a brief illness.

James is survived by his children, Robert Crowder (Reyna), Jenna Ferguson (Zane,) and Christian Crowder (Alyssa); his grandson, Asher Crowder; parents, Tommy and Connie Crowder; grandmother, Betty Jean Crowder; siblings, Leslie McDaniel (Billy), Carrie Graywolf (Adam), Alan Crowder (Brooke), and Karen Mullins (Dave); aunts, Mary Painter (Johnnie) and Deidre Crowder; uncles, Mark Crowder (Mary) and Calvin Lucas (Debbie), a multitude of nieces and nephews; special friend, Avia Sanks; and a host of extended family.

James was baptized as a teen at Melrose Baptist Church and enjoyed playing basketball and lifting weights. He was graduate of Salem High School.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Mark Mofield officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012 or to the Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
James and I went to Berean together and later to Salem. He was always kind to me and fun to be around. He was at our house many times for movies or to swim. Carrie and I cheered together at Berean. I´m very sorry for your loss. I pray God gives you peace that passes understanding.
Elizabeth Riser Parker
January 11, 2022
Dear family of James - I'm so sorry for your loss. I knew him when he played basketball for me at Berean Christian Academy. I loved being around James and have many great memories of him during his high school days. He was never intimidated and always gave his best. I can't wait to see him in heaven.
Jim Farmer
January 9, 2022
