AltizerJames EdwardSeptember 28, 2020James Edward Altizer, 87, of Salem, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born to Evelyn and Edward Altizer in January 1933, and was the grandson of William and Sally Altizer and William and Myrtle Mutter. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his first wife, Julia C. Altizer and her family; and his father-in-law, Stanley Godfrey.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn G. Altizer; children, Jason Altizer (Jackie), Melaney Johnson (Tom), Jerome Altizer, Jennifer Underwood (Steven), and Jonathan Altizer (Kaitie); grandchildren, Will Altizer, Andrew and Katelyn Underwood; brothers, Roger (Lorraine) Altizer and Gene (Tricia) Altizer; mother-in-law, Delores Godfrey; several brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Jim was born in Logan, W.Va., and graduated from Grundy High School in 1950. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 until 1956. He then graduated from the College of William and Mary and went on to receive his master's degree, M.A.L.S. from Hollins College. He had many teaching jobs and loved coaching football and baseball in Virginia and Florida. He retired from Alleghany Highlands where he taught History and Government and moved to Salem in 1990. He worked several jobs around Roanoke, the last being for Standard Parking at the Roanoke Regional Airport. He was a member at Heights Community Church and a former member of Salem Baptist Church. Jim was an avid reader, loved the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed going fishing and visiting battle fields of the Civil War. Mostly, he was a loving family-man and enjoyed his life with them above all.The family wishes to thank the Salem VA Medical Center, Acti-Kare, and Kindred Hospice for their love and care of Jim.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heights Community Church or The Roanoke Rescue Mission in Jim's honor.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Valley Funeral Home with Pastor C. Nelson Harris officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park following service.