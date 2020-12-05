James Ernest Moye Sr.
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, James Ernest Moye Sr., loving husband and dedicated father, passed away at the age of 88.
James was born on May 31, 1932, in Staffordsville, Va. to James Walter and Helen Croy Moye. He received his Bachelors of Science in Education from the University of Virginia in 1956 and went on to receive his Masters in Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1961. During his time at UVA, he was a member of the Army ROTC, graduating as a second lieutenant, and Treasurer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, he served in the United States Army before spending his career in education as a teacher, coach of numerous sports, principal, and Superintendent. He served as Superintendent of Schools in Amherst, Patrick, and Montgomery Counties, before retiring in 1988.
On December 22, 1962, he married the love of his life, Nancy Higgins Moye. Together they raised two daughters, Jane Ashwell Moye Lowe and Ann Ryan Moye Keesee (James), and one son, James Ernest Moye Jr. (Kimberly). He was a very proud alumnus of the University of Virginia. His passion for Cavalier sports was shown through his continued support of the Virginia Student Aid Foundation and his attendance of countless UVA sporting events, especially football and basketball. He was an avid golfer, (very proud of his two holes-in-one) and a lifelong student of history who loved talking politics and telling stories of his beloved hometown, Giles County. Along with that, he loved his mother's country cooking and all things sweet.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen; his brothers, Daniel and Terry Moye; and his sister, Ruth Stafford. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; three children, Jane Ashwell of Radford, Va., Ann Ryan of Chesterfield, Va., and James E. Jr. of West Orange, N.J. Additionally, his six grandchildren, Austin, Tanner, Katherine, Lila, Weston, and Noelle; as well as his brother, Jerry Moye; and sister, Mary Jane Stafford.
Due to COVID-19 and concern for the health of everyone, the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Birchlawn Abbey in Pearisburg, Va., with the Rev. Brian Waters officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Heart Association
. Donations may be made at https://www.alz.org/
or https://www.heart.org/?form=donate-now
. We will be observing COVID-19 precautions, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 5, 2020.