James Tildon FlemingMarch 7, 2021James Tildon Fleming, 67, of Wytheville and formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021.He was preceded in death by his former wife, Catherine Fleming, and one sister.James was a former member of Kyros (Prison Ministry) and the Wytheville Lions Club.He is survived by his significant other, Virginia D. Loop, and her son and daughter, Bryan Loop and Veronica Loop.A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice . Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com