James "Jim" Troy Franklin Jr.
June 5, 1945 - March 22, 2022
James "Jim" Troy Franklin Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2022, at his home in Roanoke, Virginia.
Jim was born on June 5, 1945, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late James Troy Franklin Sr. and Alie Smith Franklin. He spent most of his life in the Lynchburg area, where he was an active member of Rustburg United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed travel and passed along his love for blue water beaches to his family. He was a skilled woodworker, and had a passion for hunting and the outdoors, however his greatest love was his family, and he truly adored his grandson, Will.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Blaine Franklin, and his son, James Troy Franklin III.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Franklin; daughter, Hollee Old and her husband, Bill; grandson, Will Old; sister, Betty Nance and husband, Bill; nephew, Chuck Stanley and family; brother-in-law, Edward Broadwell and wife, Donna; and special pet, Harvey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Reverend Andrew Whaley and the Reverend Chuck Stanley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts of donation may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106-A, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.