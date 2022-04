James (Jimmy) (Bake a Cake) Hanson



September 14, 1945 - September 19, 2021



James "Jimmy" "Bake a Cake" L. Hanson, 76, went to play poker in eternity, on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.