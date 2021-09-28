James Wilbur HendersonMay 16, 1926 - September 26, 2021James Wilbur Henderson met his maker on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Jim was born in Roanoke, Va. on May 16, 1926 to Elizabeth Angeline Zollman Henderson and Eddie Boyd Henderson. He is preceded in death by his brothers Cecil, Johnny and Jack Henderson.Surviving are his devoted wife, Hazel Marie Davis Henderson of 67 years; their three children, Mark Henderson (Chris), Jill Prillaman, Amy Henderson (Bill Baskett); six grandchildren, Davis Prillaman, Lindsey Blake (Tim), Tyler Henderson (Skyler), Ashley Henderson, Anna Prillaman (Tyler Duke), and Will Henderson; four great-grandchildren, Averie Henderson, Emmet and Oliver Blake, and Saylor Henderson; sisters-in-law, Thelma Price and Marie Davis; eight nieces and nephews. The family is especially thankful to a wonderful caregiver, Tiffiny Patterson.Jim's father passed away when he was four years old leaving his mother to raise four boys in Southeast Roanoke during the depression. At the age of 13, Jim won the Roanoke City Marble Championship and went on to compete in the National Marble Championship in Englewood, N.J., his first trip out of the city of Roanoke. He was the proud winner of his first bike. Jim graduated from Jefferson High School on D Day, June 7, 1944 and was drafted into the Army in September. He departed for Europe in February 1945 and was there through the end of World War II. He vividly remembers sitting on the banks of the Rhine River celebrating his 19th birthday. Upon his return home, he attended Virginia Southern College. He joined the National Guard in May 1950 and in August his unit was deployed to the Korean Conflict.Jim approached everything in life with dedication and devotion. He worked at MW Manufacturers for 45 years, retiring at 70. He was a deacon at Rocky Mount Baptist Church for many years before moving to Rocky Mount United Methodist Church where he attended as long as he was able. Jim was especially proud of his wife and family. He was an avid Hokie fan and attended home football games with his best friend of 65 years, Tracy Wright. He enjoyed playing golf until he was 91 with a special group of friends at Willow Creek.Visitation will be at Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, Va. from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., followed by a military graveside service and reception at the church.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Rocky Mount Methodist Church, 35 North Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 or Helping Hands of Franklin County, P.O. Box 429, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.