James Thomas "JT" Huddleston
September 30, 2021
James Thomas "JT" Huddleston went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age 92, in Moneta, Virginia.
He was born on the family farm where he resided all his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carter and Reba Huddleston, as well as his wife, Betty Huddleston.
JT graduated from Stewartsville High School. In 1959, he began a career in the home building industry constructing many homes in the Roanoke area. He joined the Roanoke Home Builders Association and during his career served as President, received two Builder of the Year Awards, five Top Spike Awards, and achieved Lifetime Membership. He was also a lifelong member of the National Association of Home Builders and served as Director for six years.
After completing his career in home building, JT joined Superior Exterminating and was essential to building and strengthening relationships with home builders. He thoroughly enjoyed working with his friends in the industry that he had known most of his life. After 18 years with Superior Exterminating, he retired at the age of 80.
He and his wife, Betty, traveled the world while managing the family farm. JT was an avid collector of all things Coca-Cola, Wallace Nutting prints, and many other collectible items/antiques.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Anne), Lois (Kevin), and Jim; grandchildren, Katharine (Jonathan), Elizabeth, Laura, Mary, and Michelle (Brad); and great-grandchildren, Hudson, Cole, and Olivia.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Beaverdam Baptist Church with Pastor Jake Roudebush officiating. Interment will follow at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Beaverdam Baptist Church "Kitchen Fund", 10665 Stewartsville Road, Vinton, VA 24179 or to the Chamblissburg First Aid and Rescue Crew, 9960 Stewartsville Road, Goodview, VA 24095. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.