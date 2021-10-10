My sincere condolences to the family. JT was always a kind and pleasant friend to our family. I spent many Friday evenings at their farm in the 1950s, watching the Pabst Blue Ribbon boxing matches with Carter, Reba, Frances Markham (Reba´s sister) and Willie Markham. The Markhams were my neighbors in Chamblissburg and would invite me to go along. Good memories of the Huddleston farm and their sincere hospitality. RIP JT.

Donald Jacobs October 10, 2021