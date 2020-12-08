James Robert "Bob" Jeans
April 19, 1927 - December 5, 2020
James R. "Bob" Jeans, age 93 of Daleville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The Glebe in Daleville.
A Funeral Mass celebrating Bob's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Resurrection Catholic Church Cemetery, 15353 Moneta Road, Moneta.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Glebe Benevolent Fund, 200 The Glebe Boulevard, Daleville, VA 24083.
