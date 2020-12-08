Menu
James Robert Bob "Bob" Jeans
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
James Robert "Bob" Jeans

April 19, 1927 - December 5, 2020

James R. "Bob" Jeans, age 93 of Daleville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The Glebe in Daleville.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Bob's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Resurrection Catholic Church Cemetery, 15353 Moneta Road, Moneta.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Glebe Benevolent Fund, 200 The Glebe Boulevard, Daleville, VA 24083.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Rader Funeral Home

Daleville, Virginia, 540-992-1212


Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Transfiguration
7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, VA
Dec
11
Burial
2:30p.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church Cemetery
15353 Moneta Road, Moneta, VA
2 Entries
CFMH was blessed to have his services as a volunteer. We loved having both of you at the hospital greeting our patients. He will be missed. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Eble
January 18, 2021
My prayers for the Jeans family. I remember Bob, and Peg, helping me to learn to square dance. Also my parents John & Yolanda Drawser are buried at RCC in Moneta, VA. As you I know I lost Dick July 24, today would have been his 89th b´day.
Yolanda Hunt
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results