James L. Jordan
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
James L. Jordan

December 9, 1945 - December 22, 2021

James Lynwood Jordan, 76, husband of Carolyn Leigh Jordan, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late James O. Jordan and the late Earline P. Jordan. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Jordan Underwood.

James was a 1964 graduate of Jefferson High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 37 years of service. He attended Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife of 26 years, Carolyn Leigh Jordan; daughter, Teresa L. Wood (Dean); stepsons, Russ Vest (Angie) and Scott Vest (Lisa); grandchildren, Chris Wood (Carrie), Jennifer Wood, Jeremy Vest, Alex Vest (Ashley), Sydney Vest; great-grandson, Liam Vest; nieces, Deneene King (Jeff) and their son, Gabe, Belinda Scott (Tommy) and their children, Tyler and Teagan.

A service to celebrate James' life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., with the Rev. Chris Kingery officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Expression of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Dec
27
Service
3:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering a great coworker and friend. I will always remember Jim on his bike! Let light perpetual shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Art Tatman
Work
December 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the entire family.
Don & Dawn Wilhelm
Friend
December 26, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jimmy!
Wes Chisom and Linda Smithson
December 25, 2021
So sorry to hear this. He was a great and friendly neighbor. Our prayers are with his wife and family.
Buddy and Jeanie Patterson
December 24, 2021
