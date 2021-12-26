James L. Jordan
December 9, 1945 - December 22, 2021
James Lynwood Jordan, 76, husband of Carolyn Leigh Jordan, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late James O. Jordan and the late Earline P. Jordan. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Jordan Underwood.
James was a 1964 graduate of Jefferson High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 37 years of service. He attended Mineral Springs Baptist Church.
He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife of 26 years, Carolyn Leigh Jordan; daughter, Teresa L. Wood (Dean); stepsons, Russ Vest (Angie) and Scott Vest (Lisa); grandchildren, Chris Wood (Carrie), Jennifer Wood, Jeremy Vest, Alex Vest (Ashley), Sydney Vest; great-grandson, Liam Vest; nieces, Deneene King (Jeff) and their son, Gabe, Belinda Scott (Tommy) and their children, Tyler and Teagan.
A service to celebrate James' life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., with the Rev. Chris Kingery officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Expression of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.