Myra, It saddens me to hear of Jim's passing. Jim was a really great guy with a heart of gold! I will always be grateful to him for taking me under his wing when I first came into the Marketing Department at NS and sharing his vast knowledge about all things railroad with me. He made a difference in my life and in the lives of his many friends. Traveling with Jim was always a learning experience and a lot of fun. We would spend hours talking about many topics, but his favorite was about you. Myra, Jim left no doubt that you were the love of his life. He never tired of singing your praises! Please know that Sharon and I will be praying for you during this time of grief.

Bill Bushman June 4, 2021