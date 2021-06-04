Menu
James Frances Kearney Jr.
May 31, 2021

James Frances Kearney Jr., 76, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. He was a son of the late James Frances Kearney Sr. and Dorothy Evelyn Mierhoff Kearney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Kearney.

James served in the United States Navy.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Myra Kearney; children, James Patrick Kearney, Judith Ann Thornton (Steve), Brian Joe Kearney (Jennifer), Paula Jean Hussell (Gary), Lori Murphy (Donnie) and Jim Harris (Debbie); brother and sisters, Raymond Kearney, Charlene Gomes and Dorothy Cantrell; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating James' life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, with the Reverend Brian Geiser officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

The service will be live streamed on our website for those who cannot attend in person.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Jim's wife Myra and the rest of his family, my deepest condolences. He was such a good person and made all of our lives better. He will be missed.
Esther
Friend
June 8, 2021
My condolences to Myra and the family. I will miss swapping Navy and golf stories with Jim, but will cherish the memories forever.
Jim Long
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss to the family and to Myra my thoughts and prayers are with you
RUTH KIDD
Family
June 5, 2021
Traveling down the road of life am glad we had the time together playing a few rounds of golf. Just enjoyed your friendship. Little Big Man you are a special friend and you will be sadly missed Your friend forever Bee.
Bee Hopkins
June 4, 2021
Myra, It saddens me to hear of Jim's passing. Jim was a really great guy with a heart of gold! I will always be grateful to him for taking me under his wing when I first came into the Marketing Department at NS and sharing his vast knowledge about all things railroad with me. He made a difference in my life and in the lives of his many friends. Traveling with Jim was always a learning experience and a lot of fun. We would spend hours talking about many topics, but his favorite was about you. Myra, Jim left no doubt that you were the love of his life. He never tired of singing your praises! Please know that Sharon and I will be praying for you during this time of grief.
Bill Bushman
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry about Jim. I always enjoyed playing golf with him.
Michael King
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. He was one of a kind and always a joy to be around. Myra you are in Liz and my prayers.
Jim McNabb
Friend
June 4, 2021
