James Frances Kearney Jr.
May 31, 2021
James Frances Kearney Jr., 76, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. He was a son of the late James Frances Kearney Sr. and Dorothy Evelyn Mierhoff Kearney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Kearney.
James served in the United States Navy.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Myra Kearney; children, James Patrick Kearney, Judith Ann Thornton (Steve), Brian Joe Kearney (Jennifer), Paula Jean Hussell (Gary), Lori Murphy (Donnie) and Jim Harris (Debbie); brother and sisters, Raymond Kearney, Charlene Gomes and Dorothy Cantrell; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating James' life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, with the Reverend Brian Geiser officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
.
The service will be live streamed on our website for those who cannot attend in person.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 4, 2021.