PalmerJames L.June 12, 1950October 24, 2020James L. Palmer, 70, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. in an outdoor gathering at his childhood home, located at 713 Florida Street, Salem, Virginia 24153. The family will hold a private memorial service on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the House of Prayer in Roanoke.Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com