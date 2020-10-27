Palmer
James L.
June 12, 1950
October 24, 2020
James L. Palmer, 70, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. in an outdoor gathering at his childhood home, located at 713 Florida Street, Salem, Virginia 24153. The family will hold a private memorial service on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the House of Prayer in Roanoke.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.