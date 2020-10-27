Menu
James L. Jimmy Palmer
Palmer

James L.

June 12, 1950

October 24, 2020

James L. Palmer, 70, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. in an outdoor gathering at his childhood home, located at 713 Florida Street, Salem, Virginia 24153. The family will hold a private memorial service on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the House of Prayer in Roanoke.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Words cannot express my sympathy to the family. Jimmy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Jerry Honaker
October 27, 2020
Gina Wheeling
October 26, 2020