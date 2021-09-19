Menu
James Ralph LaPrade
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
James Ralph LaPrade

September 9, 1924 - September 13, 2021

James Ralph LaPrade, 97, fell asleep in death on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Ralph was born September 9, 1924, in Boones Mill, Va., a son of the late Walter and Lura LaPrade. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Ola Hudgins LaPrade and all his siblings and their spouses.

He is survived by two daughters, Brenda LaPrade and Charlene LaPrade Furrow and her husband, Brady, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brenda and Charlene wish to thank all the staff of the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, especially the nurses and caretakers of Two East Wing, for their wonderful care of Dad during the last four years. Interment will be private. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
