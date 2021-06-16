James Dylan Kessler Leedy
July 18, 1996 - June 13, 2021
James Dylan Kessler Leedy (Dylan) was born July 18, 1996 in Roanoke, Virginia. He died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 24 from the disease of addiction.
Dylan had many varied interests in life. He loved to cook and to create new variations on traditional recipes. He was an avid music fan and spent many hours listening to, and playing music. He was a voracious reader and was a big fan of the Jim Butcher novels. He was always up for a game or three of Dungeons and Dragons and was active in several groups playing D&D. He loved the movies and anime. Dylan had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor. He especially liked bad puns. Dylan was a loving and compassionate person and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Dylan is survived by his mother, Amanda Niles, his father, James Leedy, three brothers, Kaleb Niles, Riley Niles, and Graham Leedy; and one sister, Kayla Hoke. He is also survived by his grandparents, Janet and Bill Niles of New Orleans, and his grandmother, Linda Leedy of Roanoke, Virginia and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mason Leedy.
A memorial service for Dylan will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, La. at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. To view the service via livestream and to sign the guest book, visit schoenfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to NAMI, New Orleans (www.namineworleans.org
).
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 16, 2021.