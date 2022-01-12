James T. Lucas Jr.
January 8, 2022
James T. Lucas Jr., age 95, died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Radford, Va. Survivors include a son, David P. Lucas and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Altizer Lucas of Salem and their children, Jonathan of Asheville, N.C. and Grayson of Shawsville; a daughter, Laura Lucas Krisch and her children, Cedar and Zander all of Blacksburg; and a son, Matthew D. Lucas of Radford.
James T. "Jim" Lucas was born, raised, and educated in the public schools of Montgomery County. He was the son of James T. "Ted" and Eloise Summers Lucas "Weasie". In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his eldest son, James T. Lucas III (Jay); sisters, Barbara Lucas Aldridge and Sara Lucas Brown; and brother, George K. Lucas (Kawood).
He was a retired Air Force Colonel with active service in World War II and the Korean War and total active reserve service of 42 years. He held 11 military service awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal. Active military service included tours in the Pacific theatre during World War II and reserve duty with the Air Force Academy and the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. He was a graduate of the Air War College and the Industrial College of the National Defense University.
Jim was a graduate of Roanoke College and held graduate degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where he taught for 33 years, retiring in 1988 as a Professor of Economics. Prior to his service at Virginia Tech, he was employed by Hercules Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware as a Sales Correspondent and by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Sales Representative.
He was a past president of the General Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Reserve Officers Association and a Life Member of that organization. He was a member of the Military Order of the World Wars, the Air Force Association, the Retired Officers Association, and a member of Post 59 of the American Legion.
He was a Life Member of the Silver Falcon Association of the Air Force Academy, a past member of La Societe des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux, a member of the Fincastle Resolutions Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and a member of Camp 1326 (Fincastle Rifles) of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Jim was a former member, and past President, of the Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club and a member of the Radford Noon Rotary Club at the time of his death. He was also a member and past President of the Riner Ruritan Club.
His academic affiliations included membership in Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity and Beta Gamma Sigma, business and commerce professional fraternities.
Visitation will be held at Horne Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Private burial to follow at the family cemetery. The family strongly encourages attendees to wear a mask.
Floral arrangements can be sent to Horne Funeral Home, or the family would be glad for you to donate in Jim's memory to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.