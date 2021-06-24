James Edison "Buck" Lyons Sr.March 26, 1934 - June 17, 2021James Edison "Buck" Lyons Sr. age 87, of Dublin died, Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born in Floyd County, Va. on March 26, 1934 to the late Walter and Magalene Hollandsworth Lyons.He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Hutchison Lyons; a grandson, Daniel Moore. Mr. Lyons was a dedicated law enforcement officer at Radford University, where he served as Police Chief. He also served at Radford City Sheriffs Department and New River Community College Security Department. Mr. Lyons also owned and operated Lyons Drive-in, Christiansburg, but most of all he loved to camp in the Great Smokey Mountains.Those left to cherish Poppie's memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Jack Moore, Melissa and Richard Stuart; sons and daughters-in-law, Jody and Polly Lyons, Terry Sr. and Martha Lyons; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters and a brother-in-law, Willadean Lindsey, Darlene and David Francisco, Regina Talbert; brothers and a sister-in-law, Ted Drexel Lyons, Gerald and Cheryl Lyons.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. in TheBridge Foursquare Church, Christiansburg, with the Rev. James Edison Lyons III and the Rev. Debbie Courtney officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens, the family will receive friends on Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.