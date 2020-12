James Matthew "J.M." McNabbSept. 20, 1962 - November 30, 2020James Matthew "J.M." McNabb, age 58, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020.A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday December 8, 2020, at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery, 3601 Salem Turnpike, Roanoke, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020. For those with COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, the visitation will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/James-McNabb Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com Rader Funeral Home630 Roanoke Road