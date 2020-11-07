OWENS
James Michael "Mike"
November 4, 2020
James Michael "Mike" Owens, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, won his final race on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ray E. Owens Sr.
Mike was a car enthusiast. He raced cars, #34 at Franklin County Speedway. Mike loved trains and the 611 train trips. His grandfather was helpful in founding the Roanoke Airport which led to his interest in airplanes.
Mike owned Ray Owens Moving and moved furniture and families all over the area and from state to state. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. Mike helped his neighbors and friends with anything including mowing and moving. He was a strong and very giving man with a big heart.
Mike is survived by his mother, Katherine Goad; stepmother, Sylvia Owens; brothers, Ray Owens Jr. and Fred Owens (Melissa); sisters, Kathy Otey (Danny) and Barbara Shepherd (Darrell); stepson, Michael Gentry (Andrea); his grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Fincastle, with Pastor Ray Campbell and Pastor Danny Quirin officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.