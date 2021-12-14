James "Jimmy" Herbert MorrisApril 27, 1925 - December 10, 2021James "Jimmy" Herbert Morris, age 96 of Rocky Mount passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born April 27, 1925 a son of the late Franklin and Mattie Perdue Morris at the family home on Orchard Avenue in Rocky Mount, Virginia.Preceding him in death are his sisters, Mildred Morris Barbour, Lucille Morris Angle; and brother, Taylor Franklin Morris. After 44 years of marriage, his loving wife Dora Jane Metts Morris preceded him in death along with his daughters, Kaye Morris Beeman and Jane Metts Morris.Surviving are his adoring loving companion, Grey Covington; and granddaughter, Alyssa Jane (Aly) Beeman. Mr. Morris was blessed with an amazing person, Kelle Ribble. She always made sure he had the best care possible. Steve Campbell, Larry Pritchard and J.C. would be there every time a call was made. Mr. Morris was a member of Rocky Mount Christian Church. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. Jimmy received five battle stars and six battle ribbons. He was the co-owner of Morris Furniture serving Franklin County for 38 years. In later years his nephew, Taylor F. Morris Jr. (Binkey) joined them for a number of years before his early demise.Funeral services will be conducted from Rocky Mount Christian Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 with the Rev. Matt Ricks officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.