We are deeply grateful to God for Dale’s life, and the blessing and honor of knowing him and his lovely family. We will miss his winsome smile and gentle spirit, and the strength of his uncompromising commitment to study and teach the Word of God. We learned much from his Sunday School classes in the old chapel room, including what the life of a faithful man of God looked like. We will remember him with great respect, and also with happy hearts, recalling how many times he brought laughter and joy into a conversation or event. Truly an exemplary servant of God and an extraordinary person, much beloved and much missed.

Becky and Loren Rees Friend February 26, 2021