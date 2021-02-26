Menu
James Dale Oliver
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
James Dale Oliver

September 6, 1933 - February 24, 2021

James Dale Oliver went be with His Lord on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born on September 6, 1933, in Glade Spring, Va., the son of the late Roy and Stella Oliver. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Mahlon Wyatt.

He graduated from Liberty Hall High School in 1951 and earned a B.S. Degree in Agricultural Education from VA Tech in 1955. He graduated from the Cadet Corp and served two years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Artillery and was discharged as a Captain. After being discharged from the Army, he was appointed as an extension agent in Roanoke County, Va. in 1957. In 1960 he accepted a faculty position in Ag Education at VA Tech and completed his M.S. Degree in 1963 and a Ph.D. Degree in 1970 in Agriculture Economics. He retired from VA Tech in 1992.

Dale was a good friend to all who knew him and was always faithful to whatever task he was appointed to do as evidenced by his being a member of the Blacksburg Planning Commission for 35 years, serving on the Board of Appalachian Bible College for 37 years, and being a member of Harvest Baptist Church where he faithfully served as deacon, Sunday School teacher and in many other positions. He was active in many roles in the community and enjoyed VA Tech Sports.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Duncan Oliver; his daughters, Debbie (Richard) Dustin of Springfield, Ohio and Brenda Oliver of Blacksburg, Va. He is also survived by two grandsons, Michael (Ashley) and Erik Dustin of Springfield, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Georgia and Lincoln; brother, Darius (Sue) Oliver of Abingdon, Va.; several nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces.

Viewing is limited to groups of ten and is from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, with a funeral service at Harvest Baptist Church in Blacksburg at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held following the funeral at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The service will also be livestreamed at harvestofblacksburg.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harvest Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Lucas Drive, Blacksburg, Va., Appalachian Bible College, 161 College Drive, Mount Hope, WV 25880, or the J. Dale and Patricia Oliver Scholarship for ALCE undergraduate students at Va. Tech. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Harvest Baptist Church
Blacksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat, I am so sorry for your loss. Wish we could have seen each other this year at basketball games. Dale will be surely missed.
Alane Homer
February 27, 2021
Dr. Oliver was my first "boss" when we moved here in 1974. He was the kindest person I had ever been employed by. I always made it a point to say hello through the years when I would see him and his wife about town. Blacksburg was always a better place because of the Oliver´s. Blessings to each of you.
Linda Dorn
February 27, 2021
Dale was a solid member of the VTE faculty. His mentoring of future of researches was exceptional. Dale will be remembered for years to come because of his efforts to collect and analyze research data related to career education. We are better through his contributions.
Daniel Vogler
February 26, 2021
We are deeply grateful to God for Dale’s life, and the blessing and honor of knowing him and his lovely family. We will miss his winsome smile and gentle spirit, and the strength of his uncompromising commitment to study and teach the Word of God. We learned much from his Sunday School classes in the old chapel room, including what the life of a faithful man of God looked like. We will remember him with great respect, and also with happy hearts, recalling how many times he brought laughter and joy into a conversation or event. Truly an exemplary servant of God and an extraordinary person, much beloved and much missed.
Becky and Loren Rees
Friend
February 26, 2021
