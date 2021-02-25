James Ronald "Ronnie" Pardue Jr.
March 24, 1974 - February 22, 2021
James Ronald Pardue Jr., 46, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Ronnie's life was an exciting and interesting journey. He fought a long and brave battle against cancer, not once but twice.
Ronnie graduated from William Fleming High School in 1992. He enjoyed the Aeronautical Program which led him into the United States Air Force. Ronnie's military service strengthened his decision to become an F-16 Field Engineer through Lockheed Martin. He loved his career with Lockheed which allowed him to travel the world. Ronnie lived and worked throughout Egypt supporting multiple military bases for more than 10 years.
He was tough and witty. Ronnie refused to show or speak of his pain from cancer and instead he wore his iron suit.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Chelsea Pardue; daughter, Lauren Pardue; grandmother, Anna Moore; mother, Debbie Du'tey; father, James Pardue Sr. and wife, Monica; brother, Jeff Pardue and wife, Kelly, and family; sister, Jennifer Pardue and Michael Jeffers and family; mother-in-law, Jackie Gillispie; sister-in-law, Skyler; as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel where the family will be sharing memories at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.