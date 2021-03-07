James Wesley "Jim" Pendleton
March 1, 1949 - March 5, 2021
James Wesley "Jim" Pendleton, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born on March 1, 1949, to the late John Wesley and Domna James Karides Pendleton.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Roanoke. He attended William Fleming High School before continuing his education at Virginia Military Institute. He was a United States Army Veteran and worked as a Medical Lab Specialist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Upon completing his service, he returned to Roanoke and worked in many areas before accepting a position as a Pharmacy Technician at the Salem VA Medical Hospital. Jim worked and retired from the VA hospital after 23 memorable years. He was a Deacon at Oakland Baptist Church before transferring his membership to North Roanoke Baptist Church.
Jim was a Master Mason and Member of the Williamson Road Masonic Lodge #163 AF & AM. During his 50 plus years as a Mason, he held many titles and distinctions including Master of the Lodge. He was also a Member of DC Shanks Royal Arch Chapter #31 of Salem, Va.
Jim had a love of reading. He also enjoyed playing and watching sports. He loved his sons and was always involved in the various activities they were a part of. More than anything, Jim loved and cherished his wife, Debbie, and their family. The highlight for the family was the annual summer vacation to Myrtle Beach where Jim would spend much of his time searching the entire South Carolina coast for sharks' teeth.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Deborah "Debbie" Fisher Pendleton, who was the apple of his eye and the person he would have done anything for. Also surviving are his sons, Andrew Pendleton and wife, Jennifer, and their children, Thomas, Joseph and Kathryn, of Hampton, Va., Thomas Pendleton and wife, Laura, and their children, Tyler and Tayden, of Little Elm, Texas, and Jonathan Pendleton and wife, Katie, and their children, Louis, Natalie, and Nora, of Mount Laurel, N.J.; sister, Marion Meador and husband, Wayne; brother, Arthur Pendleton; aunt, Sarah Tyree; adopted granddaughter, Amanda Clark; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews on both sides of the family.
The family is grateful for a loving church and countless friends and colleagues who prayed for and supported Jim throughout his life and especially during the past few years as he bravely fought cancer and dementia. Thank you to Heartland Hospice Care for their support. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Angel.
His Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Daniel Palmer officiating. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Williamson Road Masonic Lodge No. 163 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at North Roanoke Baptist Church and on Tuesday from 9 until 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of the following organizations, North Roanoke Baptist Church, Williamson Road Masonic Lodge #163 AF & AM, or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.