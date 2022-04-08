James Daniel PentecostDecember 31, 1929 - April 6, 2022James Daniel Pentecost, born on December 31, 1929, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 92. James was preceded in death by his wife, Margret Lee Pentecost, passing on the 5th day of February 2009. He was an ordained minister of the Gospel in the Church of God of Prophecy. He preached the word of God for over 70 years. His greatest love was preaching the Bible. Spending endless hours in study and prayer. He will be greatly missed but is now enjoying the fruits of his labor. Those left to cherish James' memory are his brothers, Charles Pentecost and Ambrose Joseph Pentecost; his sisters, Affie Stump, Penny Craig, and Anna Keith; his sons, Jimmy Lee Pentecost (Gail) and Johnnie Ray Pentecost Sr. (Lisa); his daughter, Donna Jean Pentecost (Roy); his grandchildren, Candice, Heather, Johnnie Jr., Sissy, Cammie, and Jason; and his 13 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Church in Salem from 5 until 8 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of James will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 12 p.m., officiated by Pastor Wayne Murphy and Pastor Steve Miller at Faith Fellowship Church, 529 Apperson Dr., Salem, VA 24153. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.