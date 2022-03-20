James Presgraves
August 24 1938 - March 16, 2022
James Presgraves,of Rural Retreat, son of Stanley T. Presgraves of Lincoln, Va., and Lucille Jones Presgraves of Bowling Green, Va.
As a bookseller, he founded Bookworm and Silverfish (1967) and developed a 3000 vol. reference collection. Later he helped to start and serve as President of the Virginia Antiquarian Booksellers Association, serving on the Board of ABAA. During his career as a bookseller he "borrowed" from relevant sections from Hardesty's Historical Atlases from which he edited and published details on 25 VA counties: and 6 WVA counties and also assembled and published books on the Allen Tragedy and Snowville.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of over 50 years; his oldest daughter, Shawn Bowker and husband, Chuck, and two granddaughters, Erin and Lily, of Flagstaff, Ariz,; middle daughter, Andrea Robinson and husband, Gary, and and four grandchildren, Dennis, Karis, Jesse and Gabriel, of Albany, N.Y.; and youngest daughter, Heather Adair Hale and husband, Carson, and two grandchildren, Corran and Caroline, of Ruther Glen, Va.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church with a memorial service immediately following with the Rev. Clayton Farmer and the Rev. Brian Birch presiding with eulogy by Jerry Lee Lewis. Cremains will be scattered over Union Cemetery in Bowling Green, Va.
To send online condolences to the family please visit www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Lindsey Funeral Home
219 N Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.