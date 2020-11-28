James Randall "Randy" Feazell
November 25, 2020
James Randall "Randy" Feazell, 69, finally won his battle against cancer on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Richardson Feazell; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Timothy Chambers, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Melissa Feazell; his pride and joy grandsons, Jacob Chambers, Carter Feazell, Alston Chambers, Cameron Feazell; his brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Donna Feazell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sherrie and Chris Gregory, Don and Michelle Richardson, Debbie Feazell; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Jr Westmoreland; nieces and nephews, James, Heather, Adam, Kurt, Velvet, Travis, Shelly, Alicia, and Tasha.
The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. by Pastor Brian Gordon. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 28, 2020.