Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dr. James Repass
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
James Repass

October 1, 1939 - November 16, 2020

Dr. James Albert Repass, 81, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Spring Arbor Retirement Center in Richmond after a prolonged illness.

Jim was born October 1, 1939, and was raised in Salem, Va., where he attended Andrew Lewis High School and graduated magna cum laud from Hampden-Sydney College in 1961. There he was a member of Kappa Sigma social fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Jim studied medicine at the Medical College of Virginia, graduating in 1965. After a tour of duty in the Navy as a ship's physician during the Vietnam War, he specialized in internal medicine and nephrology and practiced his specialty in Richmond until his retirement in 1998. His hobbies included flying his Cessna 177 RG as an instrument rated pilot and motorbike riding.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frederick Greene Repass and Hazel (Wiles) Repass of Salem, Va.; and his older brother, Frederick G. Repass Jr., of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jackie (Gordon) Repass, Richmond, Va., and two brothers, Dr. John Scott and Judith (Hensley) Repass, Roanoke, Va., and Thomas Hurt and Carolyn (Whited) Repass, Jonesboro, Tenn. Also surviving are three nieces, Dr. Kathryn (Repass) Freedman and husband, Dr. Allen Freedman, Greenville, S.C., Nancy (Repass) Breeding and husband, Brian, Virginia Beach, Va. and Alison (Repass) Herrig and husband, Michael, Johnson City, Tenn.; and one nephew, John Scott Repass Jr., Charlotte, N.C., and wife, Gina (Brendle) Repass; and several grand nieces and nephews.

The family request memorials be made to Boxer Rescue & Adoption, 11003 Racoon Ridge Ct., Reston, VA 20191

Cremation Society of Virginia

7542 West Broad St., Richmond, VA 23294
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.