James "Jim" Schoolcraft Reynolds Jr.
October 5, 1938 - December 17, 2021
James "Jim" S. Reynolds Jr., 83, was born at home on a farm in Roanoke County on October 5, 1938. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Salem on Friday, December 17, 2021.
How do you find the words to truly summarize such a person as Jim as well as the wonderous life he has lived? Well known for his ability to clean the house in a good game of golf and he was not afraid to remind you of it. He is also remembered for being a true humanitarian. Upon graduating from Andrew Lewis High School, he enlisted into the United States Airforce serving in North Africa, then going on to retire from Appalachian Power & Electric after 33 years of dedication. Throughout his life, he continued to hold on to his caring values and became a dedicated member of Taylor Masonic Lodge, as well as the Kazim Shrine. He served as Master of his lodge, Director of the Tramps, as well as president of the Roanoke Valley Shrine Club. Serving as a Road Runner, he was a part of trips accompanying children to the Shriners Hospital in Greenville, S.C. Throughout Jim's life, he has no doubt left an impression on the hearts of so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Schoolcraft" Sr. and Thursey Reynolds, and sister, Barbara Hawks.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 22 years, Rosalind Reynolds; as well as his first wife, Susanne Mullins; children, Tracy Brockenbrough (Karl) and Trevor Reynolds (Lynne); grandchildren, Ashton Carol (Cory), Kaleb Brockenbrough (Heather), Sheena Chambers (Thomas) and Corie Reynolds; 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday in the chapel from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Masonic rites will be rendered during his service in tribute to his many years of service.
In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to the Kazim in his memory.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2021.