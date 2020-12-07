Menu
James Ronald Robinson

May 15, 1948 - December 1, 2020

James Ronald Robinson, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, was called home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter H. and Betty Riley Robinson; daughter, Jamie Michelle Smith; and great-granddaughter, Addison Mae Falls.

James is survived by his fiancée of 22 years, Vonda Newcomb; his children, Kimberly Humphries (Scott), Dawn Ferguson, Cynthia Rhoaten, and Heather Burrows; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Richard Robinson and Robert H. Robinson Sr.

James was born in Leesburg, Virginia on May 15, 1948. He was a Veteran and served in the United States Marine Corps for three years, the U.S. Army for 12 years and completed three tours in Vietnam. James was a member of AMVETS #40.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA 24179
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
