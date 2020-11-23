Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Ronald "Ronnie" Stanley
James Ronald "Ronnie" Stanley

November 20, 2020

James Ronald Stanley, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20,2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nellie P. Stanley; parents, James and Theresa Mildred Thomas; and brother, Eddie Stanley.

Ronnie worked for Branch Highways for over 40 years. He enjoyed doing excavating and mowing as a hobby. He lived his life to the fullest every day and nothing ever got in his way. Ronnie was a good father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him.

Surviving are his daughters, Rhonda Jackson and husband, Eric, and Lisa Welch and husband, Bobby; son, James Alan Stanley; grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Adrianna, Sarrieann, Zackary, Maryanne, Bentley and Taylor (Tyler); sisters-in-law, Shirley Montgomery and Betty Poff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Rhonda we are so sorry in your dad´s passing. I know you will miss him very much. Prayers for you and the family for peace and comfort.
Shelda & Dwight Miller
November 22, 2020