James Irvin Routt Jr.
February 26, 1942 - March 28, 2022
James Irvin Routt Jr. of Elizabeth City, N.C. died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was formerly a resident of Roanoke where he was born on February 26, 1942. He was educated and raised his sons in Roanoke. Irv was predeceased by his parents, James Irvin and Georgie Routt, and sons, Martin Chandler and David Gregory Routt. He is survived by his wife, Kay Storrs Routt, and sons, Morgan Elliott Routt (Christine) of Alexandria, Va., Allen Storrs Routt (Jessica) of Newberg, Ore. and James Kenneth Routt of Elizabeth City, N.C., also grandsons Cooper and Gabriel Routt of Newberg, Ore. Irv was a great person, a great husband and a great father and will be sorely missed by those who loved him. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com
.
Twiford Funeral Home
405 Twiford Funeral Home Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.