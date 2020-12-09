Menu
James "H" Saul Jr.
James "H" Saul Jr.

December 6, 2020

James "H" Saul Jr., age 89, of Blacksburg, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Ray Holt Saul; son, Jim Saul and wife, Millie; and daughters, Louise Saul, and Carrie Scaggs and husband, Richard. Also surviving are four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two loving nephews and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Harry" and Ruby Saul; brother, George; and baby sister, Ruby Louise.

There will be no services due to COVID. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your favorite charity is appreciated.

Job well done my good and faithful servant.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This was my cousin. Always a such a good, kind person. At age 4, I was the flower girl in his and Donna Ray's wedding. I remember having a beautiful dress and thinking I got married that day as well. They were both such sweet people. This is quite a loss for the family. Donna Ray, I'm so sorry and will keep you in my prayers.
Belinda Graybill Church
December 12, 2020
I am a cousin Randolf's daughter. I can remember what a good person Hie was and what a sweet and lovely couple he and Donna Rae were. I also have memories of visits with all of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Babs Graybill Beverly
December 12, 2020
Mrs. Saul, My prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult time. I pray that you take solace knowing Mr. Saul was a good man, loved by many and he helped so many people during his lifetime. Love, Larry
Larry Altizer
December 10, 2020
My father's brother, you were like a second father to me and my brother. Our deep sympathy goes out to our aunt, Donna Ray, and cousins Jim, Louise & Carrie, and to the rest of the family. Rest in Peace, H. We love you and will miss you. Rick & Carol
Rick Saul
December 9, 2020
Jim & Millie I am so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of the family. Ken & Brenda
Kenneth Graham
December 9, 2020
He was my Mother's cousin, Virginia Lavinder Hampton! So sorry for your loss. My prayers are going out to your family
Mary Hampton
December 9, 2020
