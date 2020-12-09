James "H" Saul Jr.
December 6, 2020
James "H" Saul Jr., age 89, of Blacksburg, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Ray Holt Saul; son, Jim Saul and wife, Millie; and daughters, Louise Saul, and Carrie Scaggs and husband, Richard. Also surviving are four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two loving nephews and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Harry" and Ruby Saul; brother, George; and baby sister, Ruby Louise.
There will be no services due to COVID. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your favorite charity
is appreciated.
Job well done my good and faithful servant.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.