James Earl "Sonny" Scott
May 8, 1933 - April 1, 2022
James Earl "Sonny" Scott, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn Scott. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elsie Scott and a host of other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.