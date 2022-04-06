Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Earl "Sonny" Scott
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m.
High Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
James Earl "Sonny" Scott

May 8, 1933 - April 1, 2022

James Earl "Sonny" Scott, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn Scott. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elsie Scott and a host of other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
High Street Baptist Church
VA
Apr
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
High Street Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.