Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Charles Severance
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
James Charles Severance

July 13, 1961 - December 14, 2021

James C. Severance, 60, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Jane Severance; his mother, Julia M. Severance; his sisters, Kathy Vaughn and Julie Jackson (Kevin); his nieces, Kelley Allebaugh, Lauren Jackson and Anne Vaughn; his nephew, William Charles Vaughn; a great-niece, Aubrey Madison Allebaugh; and a great-nephew, William David Jackson.

He was born in Allentown, Pa., on July 13, 1961. James graduated from Cave Spring High School and worked in management for several companies. He was an avid golfer. James will be remembered by us all for his sense of humor and wit. He was an active member of Bon Air Christian Church in Richmond, Va., where he was a deacon.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be given to stjude.org, henricohumane.org, or to FURSDOGS.com. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I had the pleasure of working with Jim a few years ago with Windstream. Jim was enthusiastic, funny, and a great teammate. He had an infectious joy, and I would say a sense of mischievousness that made everyday items fun. I was incredibly saddened to learn of his passing. My condolences to his family and friends.
David Murdock
Work
December 22, 2021
I am saddened to learn of this. I worked with Jim at Bank of America, Cavalier, and Windstream. He was always thoughtful and sincere, he will not be forgotten.
J Minozzi
Work
December 21, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Jim at Cavalier in Richmond VA. He was a nice gentleman who knew his profession so well. My sincere sympathy to his family-he will be sorely missed.
Cheryl Jones
Work
December 19, 2021
Rob and Debbie Kurtz
December 18, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy, Ann Zyki
Ann Zyki
December 18, 2021
So sorry as it shall NEVER be enough to say. Most thankful for the times we spent together and for the sharing of his exemplary, cordial personality. Arms around the family during this heartbreaking time. Prayers for GOD's grace and love to soon enable the strength for each to rightfully celebrate Jim's life well-lived.
Bernie Sanders
Work
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results