James Edwin Smith



James Edwin Smith, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Honolulu, Hawaii from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Jim is survived by his mother, Helen Kerr Smith Perdue (age 102) of Roanoke.



A memorial service of his life and burial in Honolulu is planned for late April.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.