Jim was my great friend, office partner, and super supporter while we were classmates at the University of Miami. We lunched, laughed, and shared often together in our two years there. I consider it a real blessing in my life to have known Jim.
Reed Gratz
April 6, 2022
Marylynn Indebetouw
February 6, 2022
Jim always had quick smile for anyone and everyone. Besides his music, I'll miss that smile.
Peggy A. McKay
Friend
February 3, 2022
Will miss Jim, for his friendship and the music that was so much a part of his life.
Peggy A. McKay
Friend
February 3, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jim will forever live in our hearts. Will never forget M2.
Ron & Dianne Robinson
School
February 2, 2022
Almost every morning Jim would walk through my yard on his way to work. I believe he had headphone or ear buds on sometimes. Always seemed so at ease. I felt privileged to have him for a neighbor. May he now conduct the ultimate symphony.