James "Jim" Stade
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
James "Jim" Stade

February 12, 1949 - May 30, 2021

Jim Stade, 72, of Blacksburg, Va. died in peace at home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Jim was born in Chicago, Ill. on February 12, 1949, to John and June Stade.

He delivered the Roanoke Times for more than 16 years, all before his day jobs. He was a carpenter, teacher, preacher, and loved people with a whole heart. In the last few years, he sent quirky, daily text messages of "…love…!" to his family and friends on his flip phone.

He loved his remarkable wife of 43 years, Sue Stade, the most. In his final days when asked for life advice, Jim simply replied, "Keep going."
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
