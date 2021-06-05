James "Jim" Stade



February 12, 1949 - May 30, 2021



Jim Stade, 72, of Blacksburg, Va. died in peace at home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Jim was born in Chicago, Ill. on February 12, 1949, to John and June Stade.



He delivered the Roanoke Times for more than 16 years, all before his day jobs. He was a carpenter, teacher, preacher, and loved people with a whole heart. In the last few years, he sent quirky, daily text messages of "…love…!" to his family and friends on his flip phone.



He loved his remarkable wife of 43 years, Sue Stade, the most. In his final days when asked for life advice, Jim simply replied, "Keep going."



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.