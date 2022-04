The angels looked down from heaven one night.

They searched for miles afar,

And deep within the distance

They could see a shining star.



They knew that very instant

That the star was theirs to gain,

So they took you up to heaven,

Forever to remain.



Look down on us from heaven.

Keep us free from hurt and pain.

You’ll always be within my heart

Until we meet again.



REST IN HEAVENLY PEACE MY FRIEND



Dana and Jimmy Brewer Richardson Friend September 22, 2021