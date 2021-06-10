James Luther "Jim" Sturgill IIIJune 8, 2021James Luther "Jim" Sturgill III, age 53 of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.Surviving are his wife and best friend, Amy Sturgill; sons, James Luther Sturgill IV, Gregory Lynn Simmons, Garrett Cole Sturgill; grandsons, Jayce and Rowan; granddaughters, Erabella and Willow; brothers and sister, Jimmy M. Sturgill and wife, Liz, Lorrie Sturgill, Andy Shires; parents, James Sturgill Jr. and Sandra Fore; stepfather, William Shires; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.Jim was a decorated United States Army Veteran serving during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with his family. He instilled values to so many people. Jim always lent a helping hand to anyone in need.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Flora Funeral Chapel. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.