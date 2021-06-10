Menu
James Luther "Jim" Sturgill III
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
James Luther "Jim" Sturgill III

June 8, 2021

James Luther "Jim" Sturgill III, age 53 of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Surviving are his wife and best friend, Amy Sturgill; sons, James Luther Sturgill IV, Gregory Lynn Simmons, Garrett Cole Sturgill; grandsons, Jayce and Rowan; granddaughters, Erabella and Willow; brothers and sister, Jimmy M. Sturgill and wife, Liz, Lorrie Sturgill, Andy Shires; parents, James Sturgill Jr. and Sandra Fore; stepfather, William Shires; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Jim was a decorated United States Army Veteran serving during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with his family. He instilled values to so many people. Jim always lent a helping hand to anyone in need.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Flora Funeral Chapel. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to high school with Jim and we joined the Army in the same year. My condolences as you grieve.
Brian Klein
June 12, 2021
Jim was a classmate of mine in Cheney, Washington. He knew how to make everyone laugh and kept a smile on our faces. I´m sorry for your loss and will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Leigh Hancock-Seslar
Friend
June 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Amy if you need anything let us know. We love you so sorry for your loss.
cynthia M draper
Family
June 11, 2021
